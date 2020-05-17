ZNIDAREC, HELEN (nee McATEER) After a long heroic journey, Helen peacefully passed away in the early morning of Friday, May 15, 2020. Helen, predeceased by her loving parents Bridget and Frank McAteer. Adored wife and best friend of husband Martin Znidarec, beloved Mother of Joan Znidarec and Marlo Znidarec-Lupis (mother-in-law to Christian Lupis), Gramma to Marella Lupis and Mother to Christine Znidarec. Dear sister of the late Edward McAteer (friend to sister-in-law Marlene McAteer) and predeceased by brother Brian McAteer. Dear friend and cousin to Mary (Joe) Flanagan. Remembered lovingly by her many brother and sisters-in-law, Godchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Helen had a large family in Canada, Ireland, Croatia and the United States. She will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends. We take comfort in knowing that she will be met in Heaven by her predeceased family, friends and many pets. Helen championed many charitable causes, sat on many boards and dedicated countless hours to volunteering. She was always a shoulder and ear for anyone in need. Fun-loving, kind, compassionate, she will always remain an inspiration and role model to her daughters, granddaughter, family and all who had the privilege to know her. The world has lost some of its sparkle as we have lost our beautiful Irish Rose. A special thank you to her longtime care giver and friend Maidy Fuerte. A private service and interment will be held with immediate family only during this global pandemic. A mass and reception will be held at a later date once pandemic restrictions have been lifted. Helen was a founder and longtime supporter of The Community Meal Program (out of the cold) at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, Port Credit, Mississauga. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to this worthy cause - StMaryStaroftheSeaMI@archtoronto.org note: Community Meal Program.