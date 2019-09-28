HOFMAN, HELENA FOEKINA ANNA (BRUGMAN) Passed away peacefully with her eldest daughter by her side at Victoria Manor in Lindsay on August 31, 2019 in her 87th year, predeceased by her husband Hendrikus Hofman. Loving mother of Saskia (Grulinski), Richard and wife Cathy, Ann (Eng) and husband Gene, Sonja (Ferrell) and husband Glen, Toni (Williams) and husband Glen, and Glen and partner Stephanie. Dear Oma of grandchildren and Oma-Oma of great-grandchildren. We the family, would like to thank the wonderful and caring staff of Victoria Manor for all they have done for our mom.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 28, 2019