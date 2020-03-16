Home

Helena Jean MILLIGAN

MILLIGAN, Helena Jean Peacefully passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Post Inn Village, Oakville. Predeceased by her first husband John Leslie and her beloved second husband Gordon, her daughter Suzanne, her son Ian and her sister Florence (Sunny). Loving mother to Janet (Steven). Devoted grandma to Amanda (Chris) and Sydney (Chris). Fond step-grandma to Jason (Grace) and Cole (Bonnie). Dear sister to Marguerite (Dennis). Much loved by her nieces and nephews: Cicely (Graham), Nancy (Ivan), Stewart, Rick, Craig (Linda) and David (Tim); as well as her great-nieces Sydney, Nessa, Maggie and Pippa. Jean had a long and fulfilling 97 years of life. She grew up on the family farm near Yorkton, Saskatchewan. She moved to Toronto as a young woman and served overseas in the Army show entertaining troops during WWII. She worked as a dental nurse in the public schools of Toronto. She later became a model and was active in the early fiIm industry in Toronto where she met her second husband. Never content to stay in one career, Jean then became a teacher in the Peel Board. In her retirement, Jean was an active member of the Retired Teachers of Ontario and enjoyed life on the "cruise ship" as she called her retirement home. Deepest thanks to the staff at Amica Square One and Post Inn Village Oakville for providing care and comfort in her last year. There will be a scattering of her ashes at St. John's Dixie Cemetery later this Spring. Mummy, I hope you have your dancing shoes on and they're playing "In the Mood."
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 16, 2020
