KOCULYM, HELENA Peacefully at Credit Valley Hospital on Friday, September 25, 2020 in her 88th year. Wife of the late William. Dear mother of Stephen and Linda. Grandmother of Jessica, Natalie, Aiden, Ian, William and great-grandchildren. Sister of Olga, Walter and Freddie. Funeral Mass on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Church of St. Patrick, 5633 Hwy. 7, Markham. Cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to CNIB or Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.