KURAN, HELENA (HELEN) (nee PRESZ) Passed away at Champlain Manor on Thursday, May 21, 2020 in her 91st year. Beloved wife of the late Lech Kuran. Loving mother of Sophie Mathewson (Stan). Dear grandmother of Julie DeWolfe (Matt) and Adam Cousins (Wilma Tugwood). Proud great-grandmother of Caitlyn, Noah, Alyonna and Caydin. A step-grandmother and great-grandmother and a much loved aunt. Helena was predeceased by her dear parents, Jan and Krystyna Presz and siblings Antoni, Anna (Chudak) and Mieczyslaw (Mitch). A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made through the Mundell Funeral Home (705-325-2231) to the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital Foundation. Messages of condolence welcomed at mundellfuneralhome.com
Published in Toronto Star on May 30, 2020.