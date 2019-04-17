PTASIUK, Helena (nee VOLAR) Passed away peacefully on April 15, 2019 at the age of 87. Predeceased by her husband John and daughter Diana. Cherished mother of Igor (Kathy), Roman and Natalie (James). Grandmother to Deanna, Lucas, Daniel and Kevin and great-grandmother of Kattaleya. Loving sister to Anica. Aunt and Great- Aunt to Lana and Kayla, devoted parishioner at Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church. A Funeral Mass will be held at Sts. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church Thursday, April 18th at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Visitation at Pine Hills Cemetery & Funeral Centre, 625 Birchmount Rd., Toronto, from 11:30 a.m - 12:30 p.m., with Celebration of Life at 12:30 p.m. Interment to follow at Pine Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Canadian Blood Services.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 17, 2019