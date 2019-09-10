Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hélène Marie (Lenny) LAPIERRE. View Sign Obituary

LAPIERRE, Hélène Marie (Lenny) February 17, 1966 - August 28, 2019 It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Hélène (Lenny) Marie Lapierre on August 28, 2019. Beloved wife, sister, aunt and friend. Hélène was born to Emerancia and Joseph Lapierre and was raised in a noisy, Franco Ontarian, full to overflowing home. Dad worked for Inco and Mom stayed home to raise the kids, although perhaps she lost some of her iron grip with the three youngest – "les trois petites". As the youngest of nine children, Hélène was by turns spoiled and of course tormented by her older siblings. Hélène grew up in Sudbury, Ontario, graduating from Cambrian College in 1989, in pursuit of her CMA designation. She was always determined to follow her own path, consistently avoiding the advice and choices of her older sisters as we all built our careers with Bell Canada – that was not for her. She moved to Toronto to pursue new job prospects and held several roles with companies large and small. Hélène continued her studies graduating from Laurentian with her Bachelor of Commerce three years ago. She finally struck out on her own and was the happiest in her work through her own accounting practice. Personally, she thrived in Toronto too. She was able to forge a strong relationship with our older sister Pauline who had moved when Hélène was just entering kindergarten. After several years there, she met her husband Chris Langham – an Englishman and mason by trade who is as strong an independent spirit as Hélène – this was a match. We dubbed their home "Chateau Mimico" and spent many happy visits there. The specter of cancer loomed over us with the presence of the BRCA gene, which took our eldest sister Lucille almost 25 years ago and when Hélène was diagnosed, we were cautiously optimistic with new developments and remained so as she recovered from treatment, surgery, chemo and radiation. But the unwelcome disease returned two years later. Knowing time was our enemy, we completed our Canadian bucket list – with a Rocky Mountaineer trip and visit to the Rock and the east coast and a couple of beaches thrown in there too. She passed away peacefully in the palliative care unit of Princess Margaret Hospital with her husband and two of her sisters by her side. She has left a hole in our hearts and lives. Hélène will be missed by her husband Chris Langham, her sisters Pauline Prpic (Mel) Monique Hawkins (Ken), Nicole Stoner, Laura Lapierre (Alan Matheson), Louise Morrison (Brian), her brother Leo and many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and many friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Trident Banquet Hall, 145 Evans Road, September 14th 2-4 p.m. Donations to the palliative care unit at Princess Margaret or the charity of your choice is appreciated.

