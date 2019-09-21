SCHMALZ, HELENE Passed away at Deerwood Creek Long Term Care on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in her 98th year. Beloved wife of the late Ignatz (2006). Loving aunt of Leni and Leo Klein and Diane Klein (Andreas Siegler), Marc (George Gray), Anne-Marie (Austin Ziegler) and Gisela Klein (Jamal Hajahmed), Renate Merz (Bruno), Brigitte Schmitt (Joschi) and Wolfgang Klein. Dear great-aunt of Lara Sutherland (Scott Ramsden), Dylan, Tristan, Andreas, Angelika Bick (Jens), Michael Schmitt (Nadine), Laura and their children. She was predeceased by her brothers Franz Josef Klein, Hans Klein, Anton Klein, Rafael Klein and her sister Eva Dietrich. Helene was an avid gardener, card player, fantastic cook and a hairdresser. She was the first of her family to come to Canada and led the way for her two brothers. Cremation has taken place. A niche side service will be held at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens at a later date where she will rest beside her beloved Iggy. Online condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca BUTLER (905) 646-6322
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 21, 2019