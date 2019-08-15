Heleni TSOTSOS

Obituary

TSOTSOS, Heleni 1926 - 2019 Passed away peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in her 93rd year. Devoted wife of Christos for 70 years (predeceased). Cherished mother of Vera Tsotsos (Ted Hammond), the late Danny and the late George. Proud Baba of Niki Tsotsos (Ron Trantau), Cheri Landry (Marco Caranci); Great-Baba of Julie, Michael and Shayna. Visitation will be held at Jerrett Funeral Home, 660 Kennedy Road, Scarborough, on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment at Pine Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 15, 2019
