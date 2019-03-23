STRAUSS-CLAEREBOUDT, HELGA Passed away peacefully on March 11, 2019 at the age of 84. Predeceased by her loving husband and soulmate Armand (2001). Step-mother of Claudette (Ken) of Regina, SK; great-aunt of Peter Ulbrich (Katja) of Halver, Germany; aunt of Manfred Mucke of Bielefeld, Germany; aunt of Gert Boden, of Pirna, Germany; and aunt of Birgitte Kassing of Spengler, Germany. Her dear friends, particularly Nancy Bowslaugh and Don Carter of Stouffville, ON; the family of Hernan Velazquez-Leyva of Puerto Padre, Las Tunas, Cuba; Christine Bukow and Patti Partridge, both of Pickering, ON will miss her laughter and zest for life. Fearless, Helga enjoyed travelling and mastered the languages of the nations in which she lived, worked and travelled. Classical music, art and opera delighted her. She enjoyed the great outdoors of her adopted country, Canada and was a keen tennis player and skier. As per her wishes cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Helga's Life will be held on Saturday, March 30th from 1-4 p.m. at The Simple Alternative Funeral Centre, 1057 Brock Road, Pickering (905-686-5589). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations will be accepted for Loyal (Dog) Rescue, Pickering. Expressions of condolence may be left at www.etouch.ca
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HELGA STRAUSS-CLAEREBOUDT.
The Simple Alternative Funeral Centre
1057 Brock Road
Pickering, ON L1W 3T7
(905) 686-5589
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 23, 2019