Helgi LIINVE
LIINVE, Helgi August 9, 1925 – November 13, 2020 The family is sad to say that Helgi has peacefully passed away at Scarborough Centenary Hospital. She was the loving wife of Voldemar (1971). The mother of Mart (Mai) and Andres (Tiina). Grandmother of Linda-Mai (Robert) and Lana-Marie, great grandmother of Lyla. Born in Estonia, she and her husband fled to Sweden in September of 1944 due to the Soviet invasion. In 1951 the family immigrated to Canada, landing at Pier 21 in Halifax. Living in Toronto (Warren Park), she worked at Robert Simpson Co. (Queen Street) as a bookkeeper until her retirement. For the last seven years, she was a resident of Extendicare Rouge Valley. The family would like to extend a big thank you to the staff of Extendicare for their kind care for the past years. We would also like to thank the staff of the palliative care unit at the hospital where they arranged a final Zoom meeting to say our goodbyes. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held when covid permits. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Estonian Foundation of Canada in her memory. For more information please visit www.mountpleasantgroup.com


Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 21, 2020.
