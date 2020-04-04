|
|
SOOARU, HELGI July 22, 1931 - March 27, 2020 It is with broken hearts the family of Helgi Sooaru (nee Kirs) announce her passing at Ehatare Retirement Home on Friday, March 27, 2020. Survived by her sister, Helju; niece, Helle-Mai (Robert); and godson, Brandon (Lilly, Brianna, Kaitlyn). Helgi was predeceased by her beloved husband, Endel and her mother, Linda. Born in Estonia, Helgi is remembered by many in her beloved Estonia and in Canada as a warm and kind person whose huge generosity was bestowed on many. In spite of several health problems, she fought valiantly to stay positive in spirit. Private funeral arrangements have been made due to the coronavirus pandemic. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date. If you wish to make a charitable donation in Helgi's honour, please consider the wonderful front-line staff at Ehatare Retirement/ Nursing Home, 40 Old Kingston Road, Scarborough M1E 3J5. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020