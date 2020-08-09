1/
HELLE UUS
UUS, HELLE Passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at her home in Richmond Hill at the age of 76. Widow of Arvo. Loving mother of David and his wife Karen, and Charles and his wife Swabeera. Cherished grandmother of Tara, James and Caitlin. Dear sister of Viive and her husband Paavo. Aunt of Kaia, Taavi and Russell. Helle will be greatly missed by all of her family and many friends. Friends may call on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, from 4-6 p.m., at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home (6150 Yonge Street, at Goulding, south of Steeles). On Thursday, August 13, 2020, there will be a viewing from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m., followed by a Funeral Service at 1:30 p.m. in the chapel. Interment to follow at York Cemetery. Please confirm funeral attendance with the family at daveuus@gmail.com to enable us to stay within Covid restrictions. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Richmond Hill Community Food Bank, 55 Newkirk Road, Richmond Hill, L4C 3G4. https://richmondhill community foodbank.ca/

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 9, 2020.
