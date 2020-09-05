1/
HELLERIA (TERRY) WISEMAN
WISEMAN, HELLERIA (TERRY) September 1, 1930 – September 2, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Helleria Terry Wiseman. Terry passed away peacefully at Saint Peter's Hospital in Hamilton, Ontario, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Terry was predeceased by her parents, Roy and Stephanie Budz and husband, Harry Wiseman, and partner, Alex Darroch. Terry will also be missed by her many nieces and nephews and longtime Toronto and Pointe Au Baril friends. Terry will also be missed by her friends at The Villages of Glancaster, we are certain that the community bridge games will not quite be the same without her. Terry enjoyed many years working at the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, retiring as the secretary to the Chairman of the Board. Terry was also an accomplished organist, playing for various Catholic Churches in the Toronto area. Terry also enjoyed cooking, reading, bridge and cottage life. Terry was an incredible baker and was very proud of her many tasty desserts, especially her lemon meringue and peach pies. Terry thoroughly enjoyed seeing the smiles on everyone who was fortunate enough to get a taste. Terry was the epitome of grace and kindness, but was very independent and always was welcome to discussion about politics and the latest best sellers. Even at 90 years of age, Terry was always searching for knowledge and a better understanding of our world. Due to COVID restrictions, a private family service will be held at Georgian Cliffs Memorial - Pointe Au Baril, Ontario, at a later date. Terry's family asks that donations be directed to the Canadian Cancer Society or Saint Peter's Hospital (Hamilton).

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER
378 WILSON ST EAST
Ancaster, ON L9G 2C2
(905) 648-3852
