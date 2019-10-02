JANDRISITS, HELMUT "HARRY" Passed away peacefully at Langstaff Square Care Community, on Friday, September 27, 2019, in his 88th year. Loving husband of Gertrude (nee Nuspl). Cherished father of Edward (Tracey), William (Debbie), Linda (Vito) and Monica (Alick) and grandfather to Matthew, Richard, Andrew, Michael, Justin, Julia, Sarah, Aidan and Sam. Survived by brothers Josef (Hermine) and John (Barbara). Helmut will be fondly remembered for his devotion to family, love of long nature walks and Gertrude's cooking. He worked for over 30 years at R. Reininger & Son. Helmut will be remembered by many friends for his dedication to Austrian culture through service to the Austrian and Burgenländer Clubs where he was actively involved for over 50 years. Friends may visit at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Avenue Road East (Bayview and Langstaff), on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2019 at 10:45 a.m., within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph. Interment at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made the Alzheimer Society or to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 2, 2019