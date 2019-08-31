Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HELMUT SCHMÖCKEL. View Sign Obituary

SCHMÖCKEL, HELMUT July 30, 1929 - August 25, 2019 Helmut passed away peacefully at home at the age of 90, surrounded by his loving family. He was predeceased by his father Joseph, mother Wanda, and brothers Dieter and Werner. Helmut is survived by Mary, his beloved wife and best friend of 55 years, his adoring daughter Wanda, and son-in-law Mark. Born in Dortmund on July 30, 1929, and raised in Rheine, Westfalen, Germany, Helmut was the middle child of three, an independent spirit, often getting into mischief, but always making sure to cover his tracks. He left Rheine in his early 20s and spent a few years working on construction projects in Finland, and the former Yugoslavia before immigrating to Canada in 1956. As a steamfitter and member of UA Local 46, Helmut helped build some of Toronto's most recognizable skyscrapers, and in his spare time, enjoyed a rich collection of interests. He was an amateur astronomer, ardent student of science, intrepid snorkeler and scuba diver, committed tomato grower, inspired soup maker, expert meat smoker, and general lover of food – always interested in trying dishes from different cultures. He built a cottage on a lake in the Haliburton Highlands, where for more than 40 years, he enjoyed many happy weekends with family and friends. Both his home and cottage were accented with wrought iron works that he made by hand, including a fireplace, smokehouse, coffee tables, and candelabras. Helmut and Mary enjoyed many travels together – to the Caribbean, Germany, France, and to Mary's homeland of Northern Ireland, where he loved spending time poking around the countryside, visiting with family, and fishing with his nephew Tony. A quiet soul with a droll wit, Helmut could always be counted on to deliver an understated zinger at exactly the right moment. And he knew when to say nothing. He lived contentedly and in-the-moment, never taking things too seriously, and always knowing what was truly important. Tschüss for now, Dad. At Helmut's request, there will not be a funeral. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of your choice. A celebration of Helmut's life will be held in the fall.

SCHMÖCKEL, HELMUT July 30, 1929 - August 25, 2019 Helmut passed away peacefully at home at the age of 90, surrounded by his loving family. He was predeceased by his father Joseph, mother Wanda, and brothers Dieter and Werner. Helmut is survived by Mary, his beloved wife and best friend of 55 years, his adoring daughter Wanda, and son-in-law Mark. Born in Dortmund on July 30, 1929, and raised in Rheine, Westfalen, Germany, Helmut was the middle child of three, an independent spirit, often getting into mischief, but always making sure to cover his tracks. He left Rheine in his early 20s and spent a few years working on construction projects in Finland, and the former Yugoslavia before immigrating to Canada in 1956. As a steamfitter and member of UA Local 46, Helmut helped build some of Toronto's most recognizable skyscrapers, and in his spare time, enjoyed a rich collection of interests. He was an amateur astronomer, ardent student of science, intrepid snorkeler and scuba diver, committed tomato grower, inspired soup maker, expert meat smoker, and general lover of food – always interested in trying dishes from different cultures. He built a cottage on a lake in the Haliburton Highlands, where for more than 40 years, he enjoyed many happy weekends with family and friends. Both his home and cottage were accented with wrought iron works that he made by hand, including a fireplace, smokehouse, coffee tables, and candelabras. Helmut and Mary enjoyed many travels together – to the Caribbean, Germany, France, and to Mary's homeland of Northern Ireland, where he loved spending time poking around the countryside, visiting with family, and fishing with his nephew Tony. A quiet soul with a droll wit, Helmut could always be counted on to deliver an understated zinger at exactly the right moment. And he knew when to say nothing. He lived contentedly and in-the-moment, never taking things too seriously, and always knowing what was truly important. Tschüss for now, Dad. At Helmut's request, there will not be a funeral. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of your choice. A celebration of Helmut's life will be held in the fall. Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close