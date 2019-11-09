HEERINGA, HENDRIK W. "HENK" "HENRY" September 21, 1921 - November 5, 2019 In his 99th year, at Grace Manor, Holland Christian Homes, Brampton, Ontario. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 70 years, Nettie, and by his six brothers and their wives in Canada and the Netherlands. He was devoted to his family: son Jerry and daughter-in-law Alice; daughter Rita and son-in-law Anthony Goodhoofd; daughter Diane and son-in-law Alan Engelstad; daughter Marjorie and son-in-law Jim Straatsma; grandchildren Mike and his wife Amanda, Brian and his wife Andrea, Elan (dec.), Lauren and her husband Ty, Elise, Wesley, Noel and his wife Sarah, Devin and his wife Michaela, Taylor and his wife Rhiannon, Jeremy, Faith; and great-grandchildren, Gabrielle, Ali, Holly, Everly, Liv, Lily, and Norahleigh. The family is grateful to the staff at Grace Manor for such attentive care over seven years. Donations in his memory may be made to Wycliffe Bible Translators, www.wycliffe.ca. Celebration of Life held Tuesday, November 12th, at 2:00 p.m. at Holland Christian Homes in Heritage Hall, 7900 McLaughlin Road South, Brampton, followed by a reception at Harmony Hall.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 9, 2019