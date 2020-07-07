VOS, Hendrikus (Henry) Peacefully on June 27, 2020, in his 70th year, Henry passed away in the Palliative Care Unit of Parkwood Institute, London, Ontario. Beloved husband of Kim (nee Grottick), and dear father of Lindsay (Mike E.) and Elizabeth (Mike C.). He was a very proud grandfather to 2 year old Fiona. As well, he leaves behind two sisters and two brothers plus 10 nieces and nephews. Henry was in the specialty packaging and display business for his entire career working for Domtar Packaging and then Craftwell Containers before branching out on his own with the Linderly Group for 25+ years. Never one to sit around Henry will be remembered for his fabulous gardens, his design skills which he put to good use in his daughter's homes and his own homes, and his epic whistling! He loved nothing more than being with his family and friends. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held when we can all gather safely again. If desired donations can be made to Bladder Cancer Canada or Habitat for Humanity.



