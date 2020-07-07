1/1
Hendrikus (Henry) VOS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Hendrikus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VOS, Hendrikus (Henry) Peacefully on June 27, 2020, in his 70th year, Henry passed away in the Palliative Care Unit of Parkwood Institute, London, Ontario. Beloved husband of Kim (nee Grottick), and dear father of Lindsay (Mike E.) and Elizabeth (Mike C.). He was a very proud grandfather to 2 year old Fiona. As well, he leaves behind two sisters and two brothers plus 10 nieces and nephews. Henry was in the specialty packaging and display business for his entire career working for Domtar Packaging and then Craftwell Containers before branching out on his own with the Linderly Group for 25+ years. Never one to sit around Henry will be remembered for his fabulous gardens, his design skills which he put to good use in his daughter's homes and his own homes, and his epic whistling! He loved nothing more than being with his family and friends. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held when we can all gather safely again. If desired donations can be made to Bladder Cancer Canada or Habitat for Humanity. 

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved