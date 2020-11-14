1/1
Henning MIKKELSEN
MIKKELSEN, Henning It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our Dad "Pops" on November 9, 2020 at the age of 88. He passed peacefully at Sunnybrook Hospital with family by his side. Henning was most proud of his family and leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Vera, daughters Susan (Dolph), Sally (Lloyd), cherished granddaughters Dayna and Averi and his brother Agner (Annelise). He will live forever in our hearts and be remembered fondly by extended family and many lifelong friends. Interment and private family service will be held at a later date.

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 14, 2020.
