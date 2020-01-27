|
KOSTMAN, HENRIETTA On January 25, 2020, peacefully at home at the age of 101. Beloved wife of the late Harry. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Judith Kostman and Charles Sternberg of New York City, Mary Kostman of Lincoln, Massachusetts, Ethel Kostman of Halifax, and William Kostman of Northridge, California. Last surviving sibling of nine. Devoted grandmother of Jacob and Miya, Lucas and Joy, Morgan and Lexi, Tao and Elizabeth, and Madeleine. Great-grandmother of Azalea, Shel, Bodhi, and Henrietta. A special thank you to Josefine, Gloria, Lily, and Marina for their years of love and care. Funeral will be held at Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Harry and Henrietta Endowment Fund c/o Baycrest Foundation, 416- 785-2875 or Beth Tzedec Congregation, 416-781-3511.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 27, 2020