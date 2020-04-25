WOODS, HENRIETTA MARIE Henrietta Marie Woods, better known as Rickie, passed away peacefully in her home, on April 15, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Robert Timothy with whom she enjoyed 42-stinking-years of a great love affair. She is survived by her four children Amanda, Dennis, Katie and Trevor, who will forever desperately miss her doting, general harassment and "life lessons". She will be fondly remembered as "grand-smother" by her four grandchildren and her memory will survive through them when they realize you can also drink wine out of one her mugs just as easily as coffee or tea. A celebration of life will be held at a future date – after Rickie fulfills her promise to get rid of this COVID crap for us. Until then - we all have to stay home, so drink a toast to her out of your favorite mug (see above). In her final days, Mom requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the palliative care unit at the Haliburton Hospital, or to your local library or YMCA.

