HENRY ALBERT STRONG Peacefully, surrounded by his family, at Headwaters Health Care Centre, Orangeville on Thursday, January 16, 2020, Henry Albert Strong, Bolton, in his 82nd year, beloved husband of the late Iris Strong. Loving father of Donna Strong (Martin Bowers), Trenton; Stephen Strong (Linda Young), Bolton; and Denise Strong (Brad Nelson), Toronto. Cherished Grandpa of Nelson Strong. Dear brother of Margaret Norris, Alliston and predeceased by Sadie Morrison. The family will receive their friends at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen St. S. (Hwy. 50), Bolton (905-857-2213), Thursday evening 6 - 9 o'clock. Memorial service will be held in the chapel on Friday, January 24th at 2 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Headwaters Health Care Foundation, 100 Rolling Hills Drive, Orangeville L9W 4X9, or the Lung Association, 401 – 18 Wynford Drive, Toronto M3C 0K8. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 19, 2020
