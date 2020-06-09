How sorry I am to learn of Harrys passing. I enjoyed the many conversations we have had over the past several years. You could tell how devoted he was to his wife Micky, his children and grandchildren...A truly lovely person who will be missed by many. Sending love to Mickey and the entire family. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Judy Keith
BONGERS, HENRY ALLAN OSCAR "HARRY" Passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, aged 91 years. Harry had a passion and love for life that could be seen and felt by all who knew him. His deep love for his family, especially his wife, and his lived faith were his cornerstones. He was a loyal friend, who contributed so much to this world through his professional and personal life, he greatly loved music, and was always the life of the party. He is forever loved and missed by his wife and best friend, Mickey and by his two true joys, daughters Meredith Bongers (Jared Jowett) of Edmonton and Courtney VanSlageren (Dan) of Omemee. Precious grandfather of Sydney, Xavier, Owen and Elijah. Survived by his brother-in-law Fraser Farquhar (Anne) of Peterborough. Predeceased by his parents Henry and Ag, son Brennan in infancy and brother-in-law John in infancy. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held at this time with a Celebration of Life to be held when it is safe to do so. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation and/or St. John the Evangelist Church (Peterborough) as expressions of sympathy and may be made by contacting THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield, at hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-652-3355.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 9, 2020.