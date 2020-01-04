|
ALTEN, HENRY CLIVE Passed away at his home in Barrie on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in his 89th year. Beloved husband of Joan of 65 years. Loving father of Bonnie Alten of Courtice, Sean Alten of Barrie, Carey Alten (Robert Woodhouse) of Orillia and Maria Cruz of Toronto. Dear grandfather of Lindsay, Jaimie, Zachary, Alixandria and great-grandfather of Scarlette, True and Ophelia. Predeceased by his sisters Shirley and Gladys. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the through the JENNETT FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTRE, 152 Bradford Street in Barrie. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.funeralhome.on.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020