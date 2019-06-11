Henry ERLBECK

Service Information
Newediuk Funeral Home - Kipling Chapel
2058 Kipling Ave
Etobicoke, ON
M9W4J9
(416)-745-7555
Obituary

ERLBECK, Henry Passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the Cooksville Care Centre at the age of 86. Loving husband of Agnes "Nancy" for 61 years. Devoted father of Harold and his wife Nicole. Adored Grandpa of Michael, Megan, Brittni and her partner Joshua. Dear brother of Karl and his wife Maria. Henry will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, family and friends. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue, Toronto (north of Rexdale Boulevard), on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 9 a.m. until service in the funeral home chapel at 10 a.m. Interment: Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 11, 2019
