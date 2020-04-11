|
|
FAGAN, HENRY (HERSZ FAJGENBAUM) On February 18, 2020 at North York General Hospital. Born in Warsaw, March 13, 1925, Henry moved with his parents, Max Fajgenbaum (Mejer Szulim) and Adela Sura (Alta Sura, neé Zemmel) and siblings Adeline (Chaje) and Maurice (Mojsze) to Brussels in 1928. As a teenager, he made leather belts, gloves and handbags for the family business. In 1940, the family fled to France, Spain and Portugal until they arrived at the Gibralter Camp for refugees near Kingston, Jamaica. After a move to pre-revolution Havana, Cuba, the family reunited in Toronto where Henry and his father initially opened a leather goods factory at Spadina Avenue and College Street. Later Henry worked with his father to become property developers, constructing housing, including apartment buildings, in Toronto and Whitby. Despite suffering polio as a child and post-polio syndrome in later life, Henry was active and never let it hold him back. He made friends very easily and was well known for his easygoing character. For many years he was a popular fixture at the Bathurst Street YMHA. Always close to his siblings, Henry was predeceased by his younger brother Maurice and is survived by his sister Adeline. He was the beloved uncle of Steven, Mark, Lawrence and Cary and great uncle to Meier (Ananda), Michael, Daniel, Barbara, Penny, Rachel and Sophie. He was very interested in the welfare of wounded Israeli soldiers and contributed generously to Beit Halochem Canada/Aid To Disabled Veterans Of Israel (Canada) and many other charities.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020