GROSSER, HENRY Henry Grosser is now at peace, he passed away on the evening of April 18, 2019, at his home in Toronto. Henry was born on August 14, 1922 in Breslau, Germany. He leaves behind his loving life-partner Trudy, Roy his son, Elizabeth his daughter-in-law and Willy his brother-in-law. At his request, there will be cremation, with no formal burial service. A special thanks to Juergen Buehler, Carmen and Ian MacDonald, Gerry Ferrarelli, Cheryl Cartwright and all his friends and friends from the Columbus Centre, whose unwavering friendship was cherished beyond measure. A Celebration of life to follow at a later date. Henry was a great supporter of animal charities, because someone has to look out for those who cannot speak. If you are so inclined, a donation to an animal charity of your choice, in his memory, would be appreciated. No flowers please. GOODBYE HENRY
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 26, 2019