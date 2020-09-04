McDONALD, Henry Joseph Henry died suddenly but peacefully in his home in Collingwood on August 14, 2020. He was found in his favourite spot with a book in his hand, a cat on his lap, and Bach on the turntable, with the photos of those he most loved watching over him. Henry was born February 1, 1943 in Glace Bay, Cape Breton, one of 3 sons (Wendell, Doug) and 3 daughters (Mary, Julie and Connie) of Daniel and Helen (Fraser). In the mid-1950s, Henry moved to Toronto and worked as a cab driver and a typist before finding a career in the field of worker's compensation. After 30 years he retired from the WCB/WSIB as Executive Director. He joined the fledgling School Boards' Cooperative Inc. before retiring again to spend more time with his books, music, family and friends. He leaves his best friend Traudi McDonald; his children Thea (Ron Laidman) and Ryan (Chivi Austin); his grandchildren Sebastian and Inez Laidman, and Aaron and Abigail Austin; his Brazilian "honorary daughter" Mariane (Manuel Valle); his surviving sisters and brother, and well-loved nieces and nephews. Henry also leaves an extensive network of dear friends and colleagues; he valued and nurtured his friendships, many of which endured through many decades and over great distances. His work colleagues remember a formidable presence but a fair boss, an insightful problem solver, and a wise mentor who offered unfailing support, encouragement and sound advice. For over 60 years, he regularly got together with the Bloor/Landsdowne gang to relive memories (stealing a lawn!) and to cherish the longevity of their friendship. Henry moved to Collingwood in 2004, where he frequented the Espresso Post and gathered around him a group of friends and acquaintances. To everyone's vast entertainment, Henry brought his wit and perfect one-liners, a breadth of knowledge gained from his eclectic and voracious reading and curiosity about the world around him, his genuine interest in people, and his deep understanding and love of music. Henry's world though revolved around his children and grandchildren. He was a loving and caring step-father and mentor to Thea and Ryan, challenging and supporting them in everything they did; their biggest fan and most steadfast champion. When Abby, Inez, Aaron and Sebastian came along his world expanded again. They brought him great joy in what turned out to be his final years. Henry was a remarkably complex simple man. A young friend called him "an intellectual in a leather jacket". He was a largely self-taught polymath widely respected for his intellect; a philosopher valued for his sharp insights; an endlessly fascinating conversationalist admired for his irreverent wit; a raconteur with a boundless reserve of stories; a great hugger. He was an authentic eccentric beloved for his many quirks. He was a loyal, generous, good man. When people die, we often say we've "lost" them. His family and friends are deeply conscious of the fact that we have "lost" Henry and that this world will be a much duller place without him. Cremation has taken place. In time, Traudi, Thea, Ryan and Mariane will take Henry back home to his beloved Cape Breton. A gathering of friends and family will take place when it is safe to do so. Details will be posted to Henry's Facebook page. Henry loved animals and supported the local Georgian Bay Humane Society. We welcome donations to this worthy cause. What is happiness except the simple harmony between a man and the life he leads? (Albert Camus)



