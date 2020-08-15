HENRY JOSIC

JOSIC, HENRY Passed away peacefully at his home in Victoria Harbour, with his loving wife, Heather at his side, on Friday August 7, 2020, at the age of 78. Survived by his son Terry Josic of British Columbia, by his grandsons, Malcolm and Ethan, and by his brother Peter Josic (Heather) of Picton, Ontario. Will be missed by his aunt, nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his parents, Ned and Elizabeth Josic. Will also be remembered by co-workers John Pritchard (Fran) and many more from Sears, Abitibi Price, Aetna, Scotia Bank and I.B.M. His many pleasures were fishing trips, hockey, curling, golfing, boating, playing guitar and travelling. The family wish to express their sincere appreciation to Bayshore Nurses, Para Med, Georgian Bay General Hospital, Midland, North Simcoe Muskoka LHIN and Andrea Mikula, as well as the neighbours and friends, for their care and compassion shown to Henry. Out of respect for family and friends, because of COVID-19, Henry has requested no visitation or service. Cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Midland Branch of the O.S.P.C.A. or Hospice Huronia - Tomkins House, Penetanguishene, and may be made through the COLDWATER FUNERAL HOME, Coldwater 705-686-3344 or 1-888-645-5485. Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at coldwaterfuneralhome.com