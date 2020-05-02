KUSANO, HENRY KOICHI On Sunday, April 12, 2020, Henry (Hank) Kusano passed away in his home in Toronto, surrounded by family. Born in Northern Ontario to the late Tsuyo and Tsurukichi Kusano, he grew up and spent his life in the East side of the city. He loved his wife Jeannie dearly and looked forward to vacation time camping with family. Diagnosed with cancer in 2007, Hank was dedicated to fundraising for Multiple Myeloma research. The family would like to express their gratitude to the wonderful staff who cared for him. Hank is survived by his beloved wife, Jeannie; two children, Scott and Mariko (Michael); two granddaughters, Hazel and Sofia; siblings, Kim (Ken), Roy (Lily), Carol (Brett), Ruby and brother-in-law Ronald (Melodie). He was a proud uncle to Kevin, Dana, Maya, Chris, Adrian, Ian, Maggie, Andy, Renee, Andrea, Megan and their families. In lieu of koden or flowers, the family humbly asks you consider a donation to his Miles to Go team: https://pmhf3.akaraisin.com/ui/RunorWalk2020/team/274716 He was a light in all of our lives, he will be so dearly missed.
Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.