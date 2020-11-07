SOUTHERN, Henry Lloyd "Harry" In his 85th year, Harry, a long-time resident of Sunderland passed away peacefully with family by his side on Friday, October 30, 2020. Born January 7, 1936, Harry was the beloved husband of the late Norma (née Skinner.) Dear father of the late Richard Southern of Sunderland; Lorene (Robert) Marquis of Sunderland; Kathryn Stemp of Uxbridge; Douglas Southern of Oshawa; and Timothy (Kellie) Southern of Sunderland. Stepfather to Richard (Marjorie) Madge of Calgary and the late Wilfred (Anne) Madge of Calgary. Dearly loved Grandpa/Papa of Kristina, Kelly, Jay, Meghan, Corey, Nicole, Amanda and Jessica, as well as Mark and David Madge. Harry had 20 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Mary and her husband Glen Currie of Burlington, and Emery of Cannington. Brother-in-law of Hildred Southern of Greenbank. Predeceased by his parents Richard and Olive Southern, sister Jean Worville and twin brother Wesley Southern. As owner/operator of Southern Construction, Harry was responsible for the building of many residential homes and commercial buildings in the region. His favourite pastime was hunting, and he loved to visit northern Ontario any time, even if it was simply to enjoy the scenery and hopefully sight wildlife. He and Norma travelled to Florida several times, but his favourite trips were in Canada, from Newfoundland to the Yukon. He saw it all but enjoyed the western provinces most. Arrangements have been entrusted to the THORNE FUNERAL HOME, 109 Laidlaw Street South, in Cannington 705-432-2672. Private interment at Cedar Vale Cemetery, Cannington, will occur later this month. A gathering to celebrate Harry's life will be held after COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. The family would like to thank all the wonderful doctors, surgeons, nurses and admin staff at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Especially the ICU and Palliative Care Unit who helped guide us through Dad's final five weeks. If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters (OFAH) or the charity of your choice. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.thornefuneralhome.ca