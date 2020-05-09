HENRY MASON LAZARUS
LAZARUS, HENRY MASON April 13, 1937 - May 3, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mason Lazarus in Toronto, on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at the age of eighty-three. Funeral to take place in Los Angeles, California, on a date and time to be determined. He is survived by his beloved wife of the past 20 years, Judith Grossman; predeceased by his late wife, Jacqueline (Jackie) Paschaladis; survived by his son, Marc (Cathy); and his treasured grandson, Jacob (Jake) Raymond. He was the son of the late Sam and the late Ray Lazarus; brother of the late Albert (Jeanne), Morden (Cookie) (Jodi) and his sister, Saralle (Snookie) Lomow (Norman). He is also survived by his stepchildren, Dr. Jay Grossman (Dr. Elisse), Heather Klayman (Dr. Andrew), Bruce Grossman (Dora) and his 6 step-grandchildren; his brother-in-law, Dr. Mark Grossman (Barbara); and his many nieces and nephews, located both in Canada and the United States. He was a loving, caring soul, who had a heart of gold and he will truly be missed by his family and friends. The family wishes to thank the wonderful nursing and medical staff at the Humber River Hospital in Toronto and, in particular, Nisha Gonzalez, for their timeless care, dedication and many acts of kindness, particularly during these difficult times. The family would like to pay tribute by having family and friends plant trees in Israel in his name, which can be achieved through contributions made in his memory to the Jewish National Fund, (514) 934-0313.

Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.
