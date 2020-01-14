Home

More Obituaries for Henry JEROME
Henry Michael JEROME

Henry Michael JEROME Obituary
JEROME, Henry Michael On January 11, 2020, at Copernicus Lodge, at the age of 85. Henry will be remembered for his sense of humour, scientific and artistic curiosity and genuine interest in people in his life. He was a jokester, abstract artist, engineer and inventor. Henry was the loving husband of the late, Helen Jerome (Rzonca) and father to Dana (Carl DeLuca), Liza (Rob Shortt), Andrzej (Erica Abbie) and Dziadzo (grandfather) to Lulu, Simon, Henry, Delaney, Greyson, Abbie and Emma. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane subway, on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. and Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson's research at Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation: tgwhf.ca/henryjerome (416-603-6278) or Copernicus Lodge Foundation. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 14, 2020
