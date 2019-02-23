Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HENRY MIMEE. View Sign

MIMEE, HENRY It is with joy that we announce that HENRY MIMEE, born on February 14, 1932, fell asleep in Jesus, on February 20, 2019, where he was immediately reunited with his wife Carol MIMEE (Elsie) and so many other family members that got there before him - and where he finally saw the face of The One who made his forever home in heaven possible. He leaves behind a large extended family that is going to miss him so much, but is so thankful that He is now free from his suffering and who know that goodbyes are temporary, for those that love and follow Jesus. A celebration for the gift of Henry's life will be on March 22nd and details for that precious time of remembering Henry and rejoicing in the hope we have in Jesus, will be made known to Henry's family and friends.

Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close