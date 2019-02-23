MIMEE, HENRY It is with joy that we announce that HENRY MIMEE, born on February 14, 1932, fell asleep in Jesus, on February 20, 2019, where he was immediately reunited with his wife Carol MIMEE (Elsie) and so many other family members that got there before him - and where he finally saw the face of The One who made his forever home in heaven possible. He leaves behind a large extended family that is going to miss him so much, but is so thankful that He is now free from his suffering and who know that goodbyes are temporary, for those that love and follow Jesus. A celebration for the gift of Henry's life will be on March 22nd and details for that precious time of remembering Henry and rejoicing in the hope we have in Jesus, will be made known to Henry's family and friends.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 23, 2019