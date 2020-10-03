KANDA, HENRY MUTSIMI Passed away at Etobicoke General Hospital on September 28, 2020 in his 88th year. Eldest son of the late Yoshio and Fusako Kanda. Dear brother of the late Marianne Abe (late Frank), Esther Nishimura (late George), George Kanda (Karen), Clara Noriko Ferguson (late Ralph) and Beth Matsugu (Harry). Beloved uncle to Dana, Stacy (Ines), Janice (Derrick), Bruce, Christine, Gayle, Stephen (Katie), Peter (Debbie) and Tamiko. Special great uncle to Nicholas, Emily, Conor, Taylor, Madeline, Will and Jess. A private interment will take place at Park Lawn Cemetery. Special thank you to the dedicated staff at Centennial Park Place, Revera Retirement for their excellent and compassionate care. If desired, a donation to Bayview United Church or a charity of your choice will be gratefully appreciated.



