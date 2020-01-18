|
PRESTON, HENRY "HARRY" Age 91, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Milton District Hospital. Henry was born July 10, 1928 to Robert and Elizabeth (Fleming) Preston in Belfast, N. Ireland, the older brother of Helen Preston (Cully). Harry apprenticed and was licensed as an Automotive and Locomotive mechanic in Belfast and spent his free time riding his classic BSA "Sloper" around the Irish country side where he met and married his beautiful red-headed bride of 59 years - Margaret Viola (Vi) Cully. In 1957, Harry made the journey to Canada settling in Toronto where his young family would soon follow to start their new life in Canada. Harry began his lifetime career in the petrochemical business where he worked for 32 years at Gulf Oil/Petro-Canada/Suncor in Research & Development. Harry loved his work but also loved spending time with his family and many friends at the family cottage on the Severn River in Muskoka - truly his happy place. In retirement, Harry spent many years volunteering for the driving patients for treatment at Princess Margaret Hospital. Harry was preceded in death by his wife, Vi and his younger sister Helen Cully. He is survived by his daughter, Linda (John) and sons Michael (Gabriela), Wayne (Heather) and Thomas (Melissa), nine grandchildren and one great-granddaughter and numerous loving nieces and nephews. Special thank you to the wonderful caregivers at Seasons Milton - Memory Care Unit, Milton Regional and Oakville Trafalgar Hospitals. Kind donations to the Canadian Alzheimer Society in his name would be most appreciated. https://alzheimer.ca/en/Home/Get-involved/Ways-to-donate Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca "May the Road rise up to meet you. May the wind always be at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face; the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his Hand".
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 18, 2020