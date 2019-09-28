Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HENRY TERRY. View Sign Service Information Hillcrest Funeral Home - Saskatoon 8th St. East, 1st right past Briargate Rd. Saskatoon , SK S7K 3J8 (306)-477-4400 Obituary

TERRY, HENRY The family of Henry James Terry are sad to announce his passing on September 21, 2019, at the age of 94. Henry was born on May 15, 1925, in London, England (Fulham), to James and Ruby Terry. He was predeceased by Beryl, his wife of 57 years, in 2009, and is lovingly remembered by his children Andrew (Janca), Sandra (John Moffatt) and Janet, and by his grandsons Aidan and Angus Moffatt. At seventeen years of age, Henry enlisted in the British Army and, as a member of the King's Royal Rifle Corps, which, as part of the 4th Armoured Division, known as the Black Rats, he landed on the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944. Later, Henry saw further service in Denmark, where he was part of the final push for liberation. He was proud to have been the youngest soldier to be promoted to the rank of Sergeant in his regiment. After the war, Henry served with the British forces in Palestine, and when he finally returned to England, he became a member of the London Police Force. He met Beryl Rose in 1948 and they married in 1952. Five years later, in 1957, they immigrated to Toronto, Ontario to begin a new life and began to grow their family. Henry worked at the Bank of Montreal for 30 years, and was a proud retiree of the bank for another 30 years. He was deeply involved in the Masonic Order, and enjoyed a weekly game of golf with his wonderful golf buddies until the age of 90. Henry spent the final three years of his life in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, where he made new friends, and in his final years, he enjoyed nothing more than a car ride out in the beautiful prairie landscape. Henry will be remembered for his bravery, his love of family, and his sense of humour which brought laughter to all who had the joy of knowing him. Henry will make his final journey to Toronto to be reunited with his beloved wife. A memorial service will follow at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Lisa Bos. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting

