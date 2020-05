Or Copy this URL to Share

THOMPSON, HENRY Born in Shildon, Co. Durham, England, December 2, 1931. Died at Roseglen Village, Port Hope on May 22, 2020. Leaves his wife Lorraine, eldest son Stephen and granddaughters Hayley and Emma. Predeceased by his youngest son Jeremy. He was a generous and unselfish man. He will be missed.



