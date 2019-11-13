Henryk HOJKA

Guest Book
Service Information
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel
2357 Bloor Street West
Toronto, ON
M6S 1P4
(416)-767-3153
Obituary

Henryk passed away peacefully on November 9, 2019, in his home, in his 94th year. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Emilia and two daughters, Krystyna Hojka-Dupuis (Brian) and Anna Czernecki (Marek). Henryk also had three grandchildren: Stephanie (Matthew), Michael and Danielle. Cherished great-grandfather to William, Emily and Anastasia. He is survived by his brother Franciszek Hojka. He was a loving and thoughtful husband and father, especially in his last few years. He will be greatly missed. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane Subway, on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Stanislaus Kostka, 12 Denison Avenue, Toronto, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Interment Assumption Catholic Cemetery. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 13, 2019
