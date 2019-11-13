Henryk passed away peacefully on November 9, 2019, in his home, in his 94th year. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Emilia and two daughters, Krystyna Hojka-Dupuis (Brian) and Anna Czernecki (Marek). Henryk also had three grandchildren: Stephanie (Matthew), Michael and Danielle. Cherished great-grandfather to William, Emily and Anastasia. He is survived by his brother Franciszek Hojka. He was a loving and thoughtful husband and father, especially in his last few years. He will be greatly missed. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane Subway, on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Stanislaus Kostka, 12 Denison Avenue, Toronto, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Interment Assumption Catholic Cemetery. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca