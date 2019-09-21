Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HERBERT BARRIGAR WOOD. View Sign Obituary

WOOD, HERBERT BARRIGAR February 11, 1923 - September 13, 2019 In his 96th year, with his daughters, Trina and Elizabeth (Stephen), by his side. Also survived by his grandchildren, Jenna (Marko), Drew and Charlotte, and his great-grandchildren, Nikolai and Alexander. Predeceased by the love of his life, Phyllis Marie (nee Bush) (2005). On reminiscing about Dad, we cannot remember a moment when he was either angry, upset, or disappointed. Dad radiated positivity and support to all, and ensured his daughters were well-versed, in not only Shakespeare, but frog and snake catching. Dad's love for Mom set the standard so high, it was nearly impossible to replicate. "Blue eyes" enjoyed a successful advertising career, which then morphed to his true vocation, teaching in the English Gifted Program at Woburn Collegiate Institute, in Scarborough. Dad was once described as a man who "had an excited wonderment and anticipation of something new in the world around him." A bedside Flag Ceremony was held at Sunnybrook Veterans' Centre and his ashes will be spread with Phyllis', at the Lake in the fall. Family and friends are encouraged to share pleasant memories of him throughout the year and toast a life well-lived. We would like to thank Sunnybrook Veterans' Centre for the highest quality care and compassion Dad had received over the past four and a half years. As well, many thanks to his companions, Janet and Marilou, who enabled Dad to be the best he could during his waning years. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre would be appreciated. 'Til we meet again.

