LAWTHER, HERBERT BEATTIE Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 11, 2019 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa. Beloved husband of Eileen for 56 years. Loving father of Mike (Jill), Brian (Mandy) and Dave (Tracy). Devoted grandfather of Carissa (Reed) Bracken, Sarah, Braden (Kylie), Emily, Ashton, Corey (deceased) and Sasha Brown and great grandson Rory. Loving uncle of Kim (John) Speers and fondly remembered great uncle of Tara (Sean) and Jonathan (Amanda). Loving brother of Pat Colwill and devoted uncle to Rob and Barry Colwill; and Kelly Lawther. Predeceased by his brothers James, Stanley and Murray. Herb will be also be missed by his family in Northern Ireland. Born in Belfast, Northern Ireland on May 8, 1941, Herb immigrated to Canada at the age of 17 and began a lifelong career in the plumbing supply business, retiring from Desco Plumbing Supply (formerly Triangle) in 2004. Herb and Eileen met and started their family in Weston and moved to Oshawa in 1971, eventually residing in Whitby. An enthusiastic Manchester United supporter and avid conversationalist, Herbie will be missed by all who had the good fortune to know him. As per his wishes, a private family service has been held in his honour. A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Lung Association in Herb's memory would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 14, 2019