BRADFORD, HERBERT (HERB) April 9, 1926 - March 10, 2019 On March 10, 2019, at the age of 92, Dad passed away peacefully at home with family by his side. He was the beloved husband of the late Olive; Loving father of Brian (Judi), Dennis and Karen; Cherished grampa of Josh (Nicole) and Ben (Marley); brother of the late Norm (late Dorothy); and Unc to niece Susan (Paul) and nephews Larry (Donna) and Keith (Betty). Dad will be fondly remembered and sorely missed by his family and friends. A reception in Celebration of his Life will be held on Sunday, April 7th from 1 - 2:30 p.m. at the Highland Funeral Home Scarborough Chapel, 3380 Sheppard Avenue East, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K3. A private family service will be held prior. In lieu of flowers, a donation to your favourite charity would be most welcome. For online condolences please visit www.highlandfuneralhome.ca
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HERBERT (HERB) BRADFORD.
Highland Funeral Home
3280 SHEPPARD AVE. EAST
Scarborough, ON M1T 3K3
(416) 773-0933
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 30, 2019