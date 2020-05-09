Herbert Charles "Bert" KEENE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Herbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KEENE, Herbert 'Bert' Charles After a courageous fight Bert passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the age of 64. A loving father to James and Ali. Beloved son of Joan and Bert Sr. (1980). Loving brother to Barbara (David) and Lorna (Stephen). Lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephews Lindsay (Dave), Matt (Jenna), Jeff (Melissa) and Jenna (Teddy). Great-Uncle to Keene, Carter, Payne and Riley. The family gives a special thanks to Janet for all her love and support. Bert earned a Bachelor of Math degree from the University of Waterloo before starting a career in trading. After spending many years on the trading floor, Bert transitioned into wealth management in 1999. A former high-level competitive squash player and active in the sport as Chairman of the Ontario Jesters Club. Bert was a Peer Support Mentor for the Kidney Foundation (his own kidneys tried to take him out, but he won that match!). Bert was most happy spending time at his cottage on Georgian Bay. He was an active golfer who was keen to travel to play the many great courses on his bucket list. He will be greatly missed by all his friends and family A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. In Bert's memory, a donation may be made to any of the following charities which were so important to his care: Kidney Foundation: www.kidney.ca Bridgeport Healthcare: www.bridgepointhealth.ca Canadian Cancer Society: www.cancer.ca Toronto General Hospital: www.uhn.ca/OurHospitals/TGH

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 9, 2020
I remember Bert and his dad when Bert played hockey for me with the Lorne Park team. A great intelligent kid with a similar family. A sad loss and like his dad away too soon.
Jim Bray
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved