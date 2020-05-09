KEENE, Herbert 'Bert' Charles After a courageous fight Bert passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the age of 64. A loving father to James and Ali. Beloved son of Joan and Bert Sr. (1980). Loving brother to Barbara (David) and Lorna (Stephen). Lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephews Lindsay (Dave), Matt (Jenna), Jeff (Melissa) and Jenna (Teddy). Great-Uncle to Keene, Carter, Payne and Riley. The family gives a special thanks to Janet for all her love and support. Bert earned a Bachelor of Math degree from the University of Waterloo before starting a career in trading. After spending many years on the trading floor, Bert transitioned into wealth management in 1999. A former high-level competitive squash player and active in the sport as Chairman of the Ontario Jesters Club. Bert was a Peer Support Mentor for the Kidney Foundation (his own kidneys tried to take him out, but he won that match!). Bert was most happy spending time at his cottage on Georgian Bay. He was an active golfer who was keen to travel to play the many great courses on his bucket list. He will be greatly missed by all his friends and family A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. In Bert's memory, a donation may be made to any of the following charities which were so important to his care: Kidney Foundation: www.kidney.ca Bridgeport Healthcare: www.bridgepointhealth.ca Canadian Cancer Society: www.cancer.ca Toronto General Hospital: www.uhn.ca/OurHospitals/TGH
Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.