HAMMOND, HERBERT After a courageous battle with cancer, Retired District Chief of Etobicoke, passed away November 3, 2019, at St. Marys Memorial Hospital in St. Marys. Loving husband of Diane (nee Shearer). Brother of Robert and William Hammond, brother-in-law Bruce Shearer. Loving uncle to Greg, Sandra, Brian, Paul, David, Pam, great-uncle to Sean, Sara, Liam, Justin, Ashley, Matthew, Cassidy and Makala. Herb will be dearly missed by his many friends. At his request, the service will be held on November 16, 2019 at The Bancroft Ridge Golf Club, 30 Nicklaus Dr., Bancroft, Ontario (just off airport road). Visitation 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Service at 1:00 p.m. with reception to follow. Cremation has taken place. The family has requested no flowers, donations to the or Hospice North Hastings.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 9, 2019