KUNZE, HERBERT HEINRICH Herbert Heinrich Kunze, born July 12, 1926, passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 15, 2020 in Burlington, Ontario at the age of 94 years. He grew up in Germany as the only child of Eduard Kunze and Berta Schicht. He often told stories of how he skied to school as a child and enjoyed a sporty and carefree youth. He was a young German prisoner of war in England. After WWII, he married the love of his life, Helga Hedwig Kirschner (deceased in 2005) and they shared a beautiful adventure together for more than 50 years. They embodied the classic immigrant story, arriving in Canada by boat with one suitcase, $40 in their pockets and big dreams for a new life. They settled in Toronto, worked hard, played hard and saved their earnings which were used to purchase a home where they raised their cherished family. Herbert was the good neighbour and father who could be counted on to fix a toaster, share a joke or help out with odd jobs. He was the beloved father of Dr. Heidi Linda Kunze D.D.S. (Stephen Dyment) and Dr. Herb Eduard Kunze PhD (Karen Piech). He was an avid stamp collector, skier, swimmer and health nut although he also had a weak spot for a good piece of cake and a sip of beer. He exercised his body and mind daily. Known for the sparkle in his beautiful blue eyes, his impeccable hair and Hollywood leading man flair, Herbert was a good provider for his family, a soft-spoken, wise, gentle man with a great sense of humour which has been passed onto his children. He worked as an electrical engineer and branch manager for Klockner Moeller. He was respected and cherished by a large number of lifelong friends and cousins. A wonderful Opa to Sophie Dyment and Amelia Kunze, he was loved dearly and will be an ongoing source of constant inspiration for his family. He will be dearly missed by his children Heidi and Herbert Jr., his friends, family and the amazing caregivers who kindly assisted him in living his final years with grace, dignity and humour. A celebration of his life will occur on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Kitching, Steepe & Ludwig Funeral Home in Waterdown, Ontario at 11 a.m. To attend you must sign-up through the funeral home website or by calling the funeral home between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at 905-689-4852. Cremation has taken place. Inurnment will be held at Burlington Memorial Gardens. Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepe andludwig.com