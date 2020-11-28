PIKE, Herbert James Company Quarter Master Sergeant. February 12, 1924 - November 21, 2020 Passed away peacefully in his 97th year at Scarborough General Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Margaret Joan Pike (nee: Sargent). Loving father of Stephen (Susan), the late Stacey (Gary), Tamra (Ken). Dear Poppa of Matthew (Christine), Ryan (Lynsey), Samantha, Michael and great-grandchildren, Kayle, Ila and Devin. Uncle of Cindy (Gary), Tom, Sandy, Marlene. Great-Uncle to Megan (Sina), Tyler. Herb will be deeply missed by everyone including his friends from Holland. Herb was a member of the 48h Highlanders of Canada, WWII Veteran. Served in the Italian Campaign, North West Europe. Was a life member of the Old Comrades Association and the WO and Sergeants Mess. One of his proudest moments was to participate in the liberation of Holland in April, 1945. Many years in the car business. Retired from Reynolds and Reynolds Canada Ltd. in 1989 after 20 years of service. Special thanks going out to the doctors, nurses, staff and especially to Dr. Sandra Markus for all her care and compassion. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
. Online tributes by searching Kane-Jerrett Funeral Homes, Thornhill, 905-889-8889.