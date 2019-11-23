Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HERBERT JOSEPH GRIMSHAW. View Sign Service Information Smith's Funeral Homes 485 Brant Street Burlington , ON L7R 2G5 (905)-632-3333 Obituary

GRIMSHAW, HERBERT JOSEPH Passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the age of 88. Predeceased by loving wife Jessie Grimshaw (nee McDougall) (1978). Loving father of Loriann Frenette Hudson (Greg Hudson) and Ian Grimshaw. Proud grandfather of Christopher, Steven and Matthew Frenette. Dear brother of Shirley Neal (late Gordon). Herb will also be missed by his extended family, numerous friends and past colleagues. Herb was employed for 39 years with CPR (John St. Yard) from 1949 to 1988. During his retirement he was an avid traveller, taking over 131 cruises all around the world! A special thank you to Chartwell Lakeshore Retirement Home and the doctors and nurses at Joseph Brant Hospital for their kindness, compassion and the excellent care provided. Visitation was held at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 485 Brant Street (one block north of City Hall), Burlington, 905-632-3333, on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 12 noon until the Funeral Service at 1 p.m. Private Interment was held at Pine Hills Cemetery in Scarborough. As an expression of sympathy, donations in memory of Herb to Villages of Hope Africa (c/o Pentecostal Association of Canada: 245 Milltower Court, Mississauga, ON, L5N 5Z6) would be sincerely appreciated by the family.



