SMITH, HERBERT JOSEPH 1923 - 2019 Mr. Herbert Joseph Smith passed away peacefully at the age of 95 years on July 27, 2019 at the Houses of Providence Healthcare Centre. Born September 6, 1923 in North Bay, Ontario to parents Marie Rose and Daniel Smith. Beloved husband of Betty. Loving father of Peter and his wife Bonnie, Isabel, Daniel and his wife Betty, Sandralee and her husband Harold, Thomas and his wife Caroline, grandfather to Aaron, Derek, Melissa, Danielle, Daniel, Corey, Shawn, Christina, Kyle and TJ. Brother to Gordon, and sisters-in-law Isabel, Ida and Wanita. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. with a service and reception to follow at the MCDOUGALL AND BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 2900 Kingston Road (east of St. Clair). In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation and the Alzheimer Society are also appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.mcdscarb.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 29, 2019