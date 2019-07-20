HERBERT PAUL HACKE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HERBERT PAUL HACKE.
Service Information
O'Neill Funeral Home - Stouffville
6324 Main St
STOUFFVILLE, ON
L4A 1G9
(905)-642-2855
Obituary

HACKE, HERBERT PAUL Passed away, on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Parkview Nursing Home. Father of Angela and John Bawden and the late Marita Williams. Dear friend of Regina Fischer. Herbert will be greatly missed by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place. At his request, there will not be a service. In lieu of flowers, donations to or Alzheimer Society of Canada, would be appreciated. Condolences and donations may be left at oneillfuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.