HACKE, HERBERT PAUL Passed away, on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Parkview Nursing Home. Father of Angela and John Bawden and the late Marita Williams. Dear friend of Regina Fischer. Herbert will be greatly missed by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place. At his request, there will not be a service. In lieu of flowers, donations to or Alzheimer Society of Canada, would be appreciated. Condolences and donations may be left at oneillfuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 20, 2019