BOYD, Herbert Rock Peacefully passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Herb was preceded in death by his brother Norman and his first wife Elaine (nee Chapman). He is survived by his wife Tina (nee Conroy) and his children Randy (Deirdre), Lesli (Jim) and Lindsay, as well as his sister Beverley. Herb was a cherished Papa to his grandchildren Connor, Bridgit, Siobhan and Zachary. He will also be missed by his step-children Judy and Gayle, as well as his step-grandchildren Erin, Cailin and Jensen. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Glen Oaks Funeral Home and Cemetery, 3164 Ninth Line (at Dundas) in Oakville (905-257-8822) on Sunday, March 31, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. Sincere thanks to Dr. Stern and the emergency department staff at O.T.M.H. If desired, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.glenoaks.ca
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herbert Rock BOYD.
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
905-257-1100
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 9, 2019