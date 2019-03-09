Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herbert Rock BOYD. View Sign

BOYD, Herbert Rock Peacefully passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Herb was preceded in death by his brother Norman and his first wife Elaine (nee Chapman). He is survived by his wife Tina (nee Conroy) and his children Randy (Deirdre), Lesli (Jim) and Lindsay, as well as his sister Beverley. Herb was a cherished Papa to his grandchildren Connor, Bridgit, Siobhan and Zachary. He will also be missed by his step-children Judy and Gayle, as well as his step-grandchildren Erin, Cailin and Jensen. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Glen Oaks Funeral Home and Cemetery, 3164 Ninth Line (at Dundas) in Oakville (905-257-8822) on Sunday, March 31, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. Sincere thanks to Dr. Stern and the emergency department staff at O.T.M.H. If desired, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be left at

BOYD, Herbert Rock Peacefully passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Herb was preceded in death by his brother Norman and his first wife Elaine (nee Chapman). He is survived by his wife Tina (nee Conroy) and his children Randy (Deirdre), Lesli (Jim) and Lindsay, as well as his sister Beverley. Herb was a cherished Papa to his grandchildren Connor, Bridgit, Siobhan and Zachary. He will also be missed by his step-children Judy and Gayle, as well as his step-grandchildren Erin, Cailin and Jensen. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Glen Oaks Funeral Home and Cemetery, 3164 Ninth Line (at Dundas) in Oakville (905-257-8822) on Sunday, March 31, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. Sincere thanks to Dr. Stern and the emergency department staff at O.T.M.H. If desired, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.glenoaks.ca Funeral Home Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville

3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)

Mississauga/Oakville , ON L6H 7A8

905-257-1100 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close